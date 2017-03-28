SALEM

Mussler Chiropractic & Wellness of Boardman and Supplement Station of Salem will host their 11th annual health and wellness fair “Spring into Health” at the Supplement Station, 1139 E. Pidgeon Road.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and will feature several wellness practitioners for mini-consultations including Dr. Danielle MacDuff, a naturopathy specialist, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mussler Chiropractic will offer free spine and posture checks, blood pressure checks and pain relief consultations.

Mercy Health will offer free heel bone scans from 1 to 4 p.m. and blood work for a small fee from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 330-337-3835 to schedule a heel scan or blood work.

Other vendors include NOW Nutrition, Wiley’s Finest Alaskan Fish Oil, New Chapter, Ancient Nutrition, Silver Biotics, Surya Brasil, NEOCELL, Premium Pastured Meats, Nature’s Plus and Newton Homeopathics.

For information call Mussler Chiropractic at 330-758-9567.