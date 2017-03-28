JOBS
Chamber, Vindicator announce 18 nominees for 25th Annual Athena Program



Published: Tue, March 28, 2017 @ 10:16 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and The Vindicator/vindy.com announced this year’s 18 nominees for the Athena Award Program.

The nominees are: Susan Berny, gift planning director of the Ohio Living Foundation; Jessica Borza, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition; Cynthia Cerimele, senior vice president/director of human resources at Home Savings Bank; Amy Cossentino, director, Honors College at Youngstown State University; Kate Davis, LPN, CDP, director, business development at Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice; Darlene Donatiello, owner of Dar’s Dirty Dogs LLC; Patricia Durkin, vice president, human resources at AIM Leasing Co.; Paulette Edington, director of Trumbull Family Fitness; Dr. Sergul Erzurum of Eye Care Associates; Anna Marie Klejka, vice president, Women’s Services at Mercy Health Youngstown; Deanna Marchionda, investment advisor representative at Transamerica Financial Advisors; Vicki McGee, owner of Simply Scarves … And Such; Ginny Pasha, president & CEO of the United Way of Trumbull County; Tracy Schuler Vivo, teacher at Chaney High School; Sue Stricklin, senior vice president, marketing at Simon Roofing; Patricia Sweeney, health commissioner for the Mahoning County District Board of Health; Cheryl Tarantino, executive director of Northeast Ohio Adoption Services; and Kathy Worhatch, senior vice president of KeyBank.

The chamber and The Vindicator/vindy.com will present the 25th annual ATHENA Award Program, celebrating the accomplishments of outstanding professional women in the Valley, on May 18 at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

