Youngstown schools CEO sets two additional community-input meetings



Published: Mon, March 27, 2017 @ 4:01 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — People have two more opportunities to offer their opinions about what the future Youngstown City Schools will look like.

CEO Krish Mohip has set two more community input meetings: 4 p.m. Tuesday at Harding Elementary School, 1903 Cordova Ave., and 7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Luther King Elementary School, 2724 Mariner Ave.

These meetings follow three this past week where parents, students, families, employees and members of the general public could let Mohip know their views as he decides if any changes will be made for the upcoming school year.

