YOUNGSTOWN — It’s not economically feasible for the U.S. Postal Service to keep its North Side retail mail center where it is now at 1716 Guadalupe Ave.

“We don’t like to move something that the whole community is used to,” said David M. Wolff, real-estate specialist for USPS facilities.

Since it is cost prohibitive to stay and USPS hasn’t come to terms on issues with the location with the California landlord, the postal service decided to re-evaluate its tenancy, Wolff explained during a public hearing inside Youngstown City Council chambers today.

USPS has considered relocating this site for several years. The post office has operated at the Guadalupe address since the 1960s. The location is owned by CDJD LLC of California, according to the Mahoning County auditor’s website.

Five locations have been identified by the postal service for new North Side operations, but the only one discussed was Union Square Plaza at Gypsy Lane and Belmont Avenue. Those locations are being considered as well as whatever other locations customers may come forward with during a 30-day comment period that began today.

The post office would like to resolve this as quickly as possible, Wolff said. Every relocation effort takes a different amount of time.

“What I want to get across to them is the post office really does care,” Wolff said.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com