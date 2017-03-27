CLEVELAND — A trial began today in federal court on charges accusing Ricardo B. McKinney, 31, of Warren of possessing 3.6 pounds of heroin.

Police said McKinney sold heroin to a confidential informant Jan. 26, 2015, and Feb. 19, 2015. While using a search warrant, police said they recovered 3.6 pounds of heroin with a street value of $250,000, two guns and about $6,000 in cash from a home on North Road where McKinney was staying.

McKinney is charged with heroin distribution and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors began presenting witnesses today before Magistrate Judge David Ruiz.