Trial underway for Warren man facing federal drug-trafficking, weapons possession charges



Published: Mon, March 27, 2017 @ 5:29 p.m.

CLEVELAND — A trial began today in federal court on charges accusing Ricardo B. McKinney, 31, of Warren of possessing 3.6 pounds of heroin.

Police said McKinney sold heroin to a confidential informant Jan. 26, 2015, and Feb. 19, 2015. While using a search warrant, police said they recovered 3.6 pounds of heroin with a street value of $250,000, two guns and about $6,000 in cash from a home on North Road where McKinney was staying.

McKinney is charged with heroin distribution and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors began presenting witnesses today before Magistrate Judge David Ruiz.

