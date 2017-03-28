CANFIELD — Two state representatives congratulated three Mahoning Valley teams for their hard work in the STEM field and robotics programs.

State Reps. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, and Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, discussed the importance of computer science and engineering this afternoon at Canfield High School. They met with junior and senior students from Austintown Fitch, Canfield and Cardinal Mooney high schools.

“I love to see so much excitement with young people interested ... in technology,” Lepore-Hagan said. “It is so exciting to see so many avenues opening up to ourselves for college and scholarships.”

Canfield High School senior Vincent Haniford said he appreciated the challenge of constructing his robot.

“I just like being able to figure out stuff,” he said.

Vincent also liked being able to help the younger students figure out the technical work of robotics.

Fellow teammate and Canfield junior Elijah Mt. Castle said after working with Vincent he now understands there are so many skills to learn when it comes to robotics.

“Really, you just learn a lot about industries,” Elijah said.

Andrew Neider, a Cardinal Mooney senior, said participating in robotics allows for great hands-on experience in the mechanical field.

