YOUNGSTOWN ­— With the general fund facing a deficit next year, layoffs are a real possibility, said Mayor John A. McNally.

“Next year’s budget looks tough,” he said today after city council approved a $185.9 million overall budget. “We need to pick it up on the revenue side. For our next budget, we need to look at staffing, the number of employees we have. You’re looking at potential layoffs for 2018.”

McNally added, “You have to hope the revenue picks up and we can avoid layoffs. We’ll see some attrition.”

