« News Home

Man pleads not guilty to charges in Ohio triple-fatal crash



Published: Mon, March 27, 2017 @ 8:34 p.m.

OREGON, Ohio (AP) — Court records show a man arrested in a crash in Ohio that killed three members of family has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The records show 26-year-old Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo pleaded not guilty today in Municipal Court in Oregon, east of Toledo. His hometown couldn’t immediately be confirmed.

The State Highway Patrol says Ramirez-Jaramillo was arrested in the alcohol-related crash Sunday in Jerusalem Township that killed 60-year-old Robin Shellhammer and his 56-year-old wife, Barbara Shellhammer, both of Oregon. The patrol says their 33-year-old daughter, Whitney Meinke, of Curtice, also was killed.

Troopers say Ramirez-Jaramillo’s van ran a stop sign and hit the family’s vehicle.

Court records don’t show an attorney for Ramirez-Jaramillo. He’s also being held on an immigration detainer for the U.S. Border Patrol.

