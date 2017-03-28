BOARDMAN — A law firm that handles medical malpractice and personal-injury cases reports it has received a substantial response to its outreach to the public concerning alleged dilution of intravenous antibiotics for high-risk patients by a pharmacist at Select Specialty Hospital.

The law firm, Dallas W. Hartman, P.C., has seen more than 1,000 shares of its Facebook posting on this issue, said Cindy Miklos, the firm’s marketing director.

“We’ve never had a post shared 1,000 times on an issue” in the past, she said.

The law firm has also advertised recently on this subject for eight days on all of Youngstown’s commercial TV stations, she added.

Miklos said she believes more than 100 people have contacted the firm concerning the alleged drug dilution.

