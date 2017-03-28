WARREN — The judge in the Nasser Hamad aggravated-murder case has rejected most of the motions filed by Hamad’s attorney, including one asking the judge to disqualify himself and the prosecutor’s office from the case, calling the idea “meritless, frivolous and inflammatory.”

Atty. Geoffrey Oglesby had asked Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to remove himself and the county prosecutor’s office, saying their roles in handling the criminal complaint filed against Hamad puts them in conflict with their duties now.

“The proceedings were conducted in accordance [with the] criminal rules and were not improper,” Judge Rice ruled.

Police said five people went to Hamad’s house on state Route 46 in Howland on Feb. 25 as part of an ongoing dispute, leading to a fistfight between Hamad and John Shively, 17. After the fight, Hamad went into the house, got a gun and fired about 18 shots at the five people after they returned to their van near the street, authorities said.

Two were killed, and the three others, including Shively, were injured. Hamad is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted aggravated murder. He could get the death penalty if convicted.

