GIRARD — Revenue from a controversial speed-camera program will fund the paving of additional roads this year.

The city will spend no more than $332,000 in camera revenue on a set of streets that will be selected once bids come back to the city, council members decided at their meeting tonight.

In 2016, Girard collected more than $400,000 from the camera.

Because the city adopted the program midyear and began issuing citations in August, 2017’s intake is slated to much greater than last year.

The city operates the camera in partnership with Blue Line Solutions of Athens, Tenn. The private company collects 60 percent of revenue and Girard collects 40 percent.

Currently, 40 percent of the city’s take goes to streets and sidewalks, 30 percent goes to the general fund and 30 percent goes to the police department.

That could change, as council is set to vote on redistribution of the camera revenue at its next regular meeting April 10.

