JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Rep says GetGo will open at the corner of Gypsy Lane and Belmont Avenue



Published: Mon, March 27, 2017 @ 3:48 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

During a meeting about the relocation of a North Side mail retail center, a Cafaro Co. representative said a new GetGo will open at the corner of Gypsy Lane and Belmont Avenue.

The U.S. Postal Service is considering that area, which is Union Square Plaza, to house its North Side retail operations. USPS wants to relocate because it is unhappy with state of the current location at 1716 Guadalupe Ave., which has been there since 1991.

A Cafaro Co. spokesman, however, said he could not yet confirm a deal for that property.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at Vindy.com for more details.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes