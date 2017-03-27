AUSTINTOWN — Police charged a man with failure to confine a dog twice this weekend. The second time, his pit bull mix reportedly bit a child, according to a report.

The bite occurred Sunday afternoon. A 7-year-old boy was riding his bicycle when the dog reportedly charged out of an Ardenwood Place driveway tackling the boy and biting his left hip. There was an abrasion, but the boy did not need medical attention.

The dog's owner, Charles Hunter, 71, of Austintown, was charged with failure to confine a dog. Hunter also received a citation for failure to confine a dog on Saturday after the same dog got loose and chased local residents.

Hunter was ordered to bring the dog to the Mahoning County Dog Warden's office today.

He will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here on April 3.