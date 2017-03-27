JOBS
Drivers, take note: You must now allow 3 feet of space when passing bicyclists



Published: Sun, March 26, 2017 @ 5:22 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio motorists are now required to provide at least 3 feet of clearance when passing bicycles.

A law that took effect this past week expands on efforts by municipalities that had already imposed the 3-foot passing rule.

The new law that cleared the state Legislature in December updates an earlier law that required drivers to pass cyclists at an unspecified safe distance.

Ohio joins more than half of U.S. states that now have three-foot passing laws in place. The standard is supported by the American Automobile Association and the League of American Bicyclists.

