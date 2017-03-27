Staff report

Columbus

Construction of an additional exit ramp to Interstate 680 and state Route 164 in North Lima has gotten the green light for construction in the coming fiscal year, state Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, said today.

The construction is timely and needed, the legislator said in praising the plans.

“I travel this route often and there is significant danger to motorists when the [Western Reserve Road] exit ramp traffic is backed up onto the freeway,” Boccieri said.

“In my estimation, this project could not begin soon enough.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation identified congestion as a primary reason for the new interchange. The traffic has been so heavy at the Western Reserve Road exit ramp that sometimes overflow traffic pours onto the freeway, it reported.

The study concluded a new interchange is needed and was approved for fiscal year 2018, which begins this July.

The new interchange is under design review and will include a widening of state Route 164 and a new roundabout at the north end of state Route 626 in North Lima.

“ODOT estimates this interchange to cost roughly $6.5 million, but when it comes to safety every penny of this funding is wisely spent,” Rep Boccieri concluded.