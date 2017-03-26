JOBS
Town-hall session in Howland discusses health care



Published: Sat, March 25, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

HOWLAND — Kim Kengor remembers having needed an outpatient procedure done when she lived in Norway during the early 1990s.

What was her co-pay? The equivalent of about $60.

“In that system, everyone was covered; everyone got their necessary treatment,” said Kengor, a health educator for various companies that provide wellness screenings. “No one went bankrupt paying their medical bills, and no one died from a lack of access to heath care.”

Kengor advocated for what she sees as the need for a single-payer health care plan as she shared her story during this afternoon’s town-hall gathering at Howland High School, 200 Shaffer Drive NE.

Speaking to the crowd of about 120 was state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, who addressed a variety of questions on everything from environmental issues to infrastructure concerns to protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students. Schiavoni is a 2018 Ohio gubernatorial candidate.

Also invited was U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, though he did not attend the gathering.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

