Sources: Jerrod Calhoun to be next YSU basketball coach



Originally Published: 10:01 p.m., March 25, 2017 and  Updated 10:01 p.m., March 25, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN — A source close to the Youngstown State men’s basketball program told The Vindicator on Saturday morning that Fairmont State’s Jerrod Calhoun will be the Penguins’ next head coach.

Later, after Calhoun’s team lost in the NCAA Division II championship game, multiple local and national media outlets were reporting that Calhoun will be coming to Youngstown.

Calhoun just completed his fifth season at Division II Fairmont State, compiling a 124-38 record in the process. Calhoun’s Falcons fell in the Saturday’s national championship game to Northwest Missouri State, 71-61.

Ron Strollo, Youngstown State Athletic Director, declined to comment on the possible hire after the championship game.

Read Sunday's edition of The Vindicator or check out Vindy.com for more information about this story.

