Senators seek visitor logs from White House, Mar-a-Lago



Published: Sat, March 25, 2017 @ 3:55 p.m.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's two U.S. senators are joining several fellow Democrats in calling for the visitor logs at the White House and other properties President Donald Trump frequents be released publicly.

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed have introduced the "Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act," or Mar-a-Lago Act. It's a not-so-subtle reference to Trump's Florida estate, where he's met with various dignitaries.

The lawmakers say the legislation is in response to the Trump administration's refusal to extend President Barack Obama's policy of releasing visitor logs at the White House, 90 to 120 days after they were created.

It would also apply to other Trump Organization properties.

Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico and Tom Carper of Delaware and Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois are also co-sponsoring the bill.

