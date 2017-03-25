POLICE CALLS

A summary of police activity in Canfield, Ausintown, Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

CANFIELD

March 10

Sick raccoon: Officers killed a sick raccoon on Charleston Court.

March 11

Drug paraphernalia: Thomas Shepherd, 21, of Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown was arrested on a charge of drug paraphernalia. Tyler Shepherd, 18, of Mahoning Ave., Youngstown was charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia and Matthew Simione, 20, of Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

AUSTINTOWN

March 13

Misuse of credit card: Several charges were put on a Visa card at O’Donold’s, 6001 Mahoning Ave., Austintown.

Theft: A license plate was stolen from an auto at Candlewood Suites, 5575 Cerni Place.

Theft: A Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver was stolen from a home in the 200 block of S. Inglewood Ave.

Criminal damaging: There is a suspect in criminal damaging at apartments in the 1000 block of Compass West.

March 14

Warrant: Maalik Smith, 20, of Carlotta Drive, Youngstown was arrested on a warrant for telecommunications harassment.

Criminal trespassing: Trespassing was reported at a home in the 100 block of Carnegie Ave.

Theft: A tax form and personal information was stolen at the Austintown Library, 650 S. Raccoon Road.

March 15

Theft: Warren Willis, 59, of Republic Ave., Youngstown was arrested for theft of $19.97 in merchandise at Walmart and on an unspecified Trumbull County warrant.

Warrant: Ellis Patterson, 43,unknown address, was arrested on a warrant for theft of $99.99 in merchandise at Kmart, 4475 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Amanda Smith, 36, of Robbins Ave., Niles was issued a summons for theft of $61.16 in merchandise at Walmart.

March 17

Disturbance: Two males were warned off of the property at Shotz, 3713 Oakwood Ave.

Theft: A generator and an iPhone were stolen from Walmart.

Theft: Barbara Adams, 44, of Idlewood Road was issued a summons for theft of $101.02 in merchandise at Walmart.

March 18

Warrant: Daniel Parker, 30, of Pembrook Drive was arrested on a warrant for criminal trespassing.

Warrant: Lauren Horvatovich, 27, of Cover Drive, Poland was arrested on a warrant for theft by deception.

Theft: A credit-debit card was stolen from an auto and then used at a home in the 6000 block of New Road.

Theft: Money was reported stolen and then located at a home in the 6000 block of Ridgeview Ave.

Burglary: Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle in a garage at a home in the 6000 block of Harvest Ridge Road.

Protection Order: Daniel Parker, 30, of Pembrook Drive was arrested for violation of a protection order at the Skate Zone, 5420 Mahoning Ave.

March 19

Theft: Two unlocked vehicles were entered at a home in the 4000 block of Norquest Boulevard and items from inside them taken.

Fraud: $39 was taken with a fraudulent check at a home in the 6000 block of Harvest Ridge Drive.

Felonious assault: A victim was shot in the shoulder at Club Pandora, 169 S. Four Mile Run Road and transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by friends.

Breaking and entering: An unattached garage was broken into and hunting gear was taken at a home in the 4000 block of Norquest Blvd.

Assault: A male was assaulted at O’Donold’s Irish Pub, 6000 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Medication was stolen at a home in the 3000 block of White Beech Lane.

Drug offense: Fake prescriptions were passed at Walgreen’s, 5501 Mahoning Ave.

HUBBARD

March 17

Theft: Robert J. Campbell, 42, of Woodland Avenue, Hubbard, faced a felony-theft charge after $830 worth of Ohio Lottery scratch-off tickets was stolen from Hubbard Party Shop, 845 N. Main St.

Arrest: Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on state Route 304 before charging Anthony J. Zingaro, 31, with operating a vehicle impaired. Zingaro, of Enon Valley, Pa., had a 0.377 blood-alcohol content, which is more than four times Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Theft: A man reportedly stole then returned $24 worth of merchandise to Dollar General, 886 W. Liberty St.

March 20

Arrest: After pulling him over on South Main Street, officers took Sharid B. Hall of Doris Drive, Hubbard, into custody. Hall, 33, was wanted on a warrant charging him with failing to comply with a court order.

Citation: Officers answered a complaint about someone tossing firecrackers from a second-floor window before citing Bradley A. Duncan, 33, of North Main Street, Hubbard, on a disorderly-conduct charge. Duncan admitted having thrown the firecrackers at juveniles to scare them into leaving the area, authorities said.

LIBERTY

March 17

Arrests: After responding to a complaint about someone having broken a car window while at a Belmont Avenue motel, police arrested Teanisha S. Mitchell, 38, of Sherman Drive, Sharon, Pa., and Jai B. Price, 41, of Norwood Avenue, Youngstown. Both were wanted on warrants.

Drugs: During a traffic stop on Cardinal Drive, police took into custody Quintasja Z. Evans Jones, 22, of Fairmont Avenue, Youngstown, on a drug-abuse charge after saying she had a small bag of suspected marijuana. Also, Sean A. Burnett, 23, of Harold Lane, Campbell, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Arrest: Authorities responded to a report of someone slumped in a car near Warner Road, where they charged Scott M. Schwind, 37, of Pemberville, Ohio, with operating a vehicle impaired after an officer said he believed Schwind was under the influence of drugs. Schwind was given several doses of naloxone to block or reverse the effects of opioids before being taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, a report stated.

March 18

Arrest: A traffic stop near Hadley Avenue resulted in the arrest of Michelle C. Walker of Green Acres Drive, Liberty. Walker, 44, was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Assault: An official with Belmont Pines Hospital, 615 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, alleged a 14-year-old girl had punched another client five times in the face as she slept. The victim suffered a broken nose.

Aggravated menacing: A man alleged a Cortland woman had attempted to hit him with her vehicle during an argument between them at a Monticello Boulevard apartment complex related to where she had parked.

March 19

Arrest: Dontre Adams, 21, of Carlotta Drive, Youngstown, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired and obstructing official business after police had pulled him over on Belmont Avenue. Adams refused to provide his correct Social Security number and date of birth; he also refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test, a report showed.

Theft: Kevin J. Flynn, 37, of Candy Lane, Hermitage, Pa., was charged with stealing 11 food items from a Speedway gas station, 4210 Belmont Ave. Also taken into custody was Jenalyn Brenner, 37, of West Liberty Street, Hubbard, who was wanted on Weathersfield Township warrants.

March 20

Assault: An official with W.S. Guy Middle School, 4115 Shady Road, told police a 14-year-old girl had punched another student’s arm.

Identity theft: A Warren woman found out someone without authorization had used her identity to cash checks at a Belmont Avenue business.

Arrest: Police picked up Charles E. Dennison Jr., 36, as he walked near Hadley Avenue. Dennison, of East Montrose Street, Liberty, was wanted on a felony warrant from the township charging receiving stolen property.

Theft: A woman discovered about $12,000 worth of jewelry missing from her Virginia Trail home.

Theft: A man reportedly tried to use an invalid debit card to buy a $75 carton of cigarettes from a Belmont Avenue gas station, then fled with the item after the card was declined.

Assault: A township woman told officers two boys had thrown stones and struck her 13-year-old daughter while in the 4100 block of Shady Road.

Arrest: Police responded to information about someone trying to sell bogus gasoline cards near a Goldie Road big-box store before arresting Desmond L. Clark, 35, of North Bruce Street, Youngstown, on a felony probation-violation charge from Mahoning County and on a Campbell warrant charging criminal trespassing.

Theft: A Stonington Drive man alleged his son had stolen an iPad device and a laptop computer from him.

March 21

Aggravated menacing: A Trumbull Court woman reported someone left three used diapers on her doorstep and wrote on an apartment door a message in lipstick threatening to kill her.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Belmont Avenue led to a drug-abuse charge against Teron M. Villanueva, 24, of West Boston Avenue, Youngstown, when, police alleged, a bag of suspected marijuana was in his vehicle.

March 22

Menacing: An Orchard Avenue woman alleged a Youngstown man, 45, threatened her after having contacted the accuser via Facebook.

GIRARD

March 19

Theft: A man reported his $100 mailbox stolen from his Mosier Road home.

Attempted theft: A man returned to his Church Hill Road apartment and noticed a broken window, evidently after someone had tried to break in.

Drugs: After approaching a car in the 900 block of Patricia Drive, officers issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Te’juan Rodriguez, 21, of Patricia Drive, Girard, with having a bag containing a green leafy substance thought to be marijuana.

March 21

Criminal mischief: Police received a report that a 12-year-old boy in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue was hitting a telephone pole with a large stick.

Arrest: After pulling her over on U.S. Route 422, officers charged Michelle E. Marsh, 53, of Alameda Avenue, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired. Marsh had a 0.147 blood-alcohol content, a report said.

Criminal mischief: A man told police another man had used a golf club to smash his Jeep Wrangler’s windshield as the accuser argued with another person.

Assault: A Church Hill Road woman alleged that after dropping her off, a man struck her with the right side of his vehicle, injuring her right knee.

March 22

Identity fraud: A Dearborn Avenue woman learned that her debit card had been used to make a $49 fraudulent purchase.