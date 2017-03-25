JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio police: Driver shot, killed after hitting boy, 4



Published: Sat, March 25, 2017 @ 3:50 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati say a driver was shot and killed after his car hit a 4-year-old boy who ran into the street.

Investigators think the driver got out of his car after hitting the child Friday and that a confrontation broke out.

Police say 44-year-old Jamie Urton was shot several times and that a passenger suffered minor injuries in the fight but was not shot.

The child hit by the car was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Police say they’re looking for three suspects and it’s not clear if there were any other circumstances that led to the shooting just outside downtown Cincinnati.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes