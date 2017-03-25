CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati say a driver was shot and killed after his car hit a 4-year-old boy who ran into the street.

Investigators think the driver got out of his car after hitting the child Friday and that a confrontation broke out.

Police say 44-year-old Jamie Urton was shot several times and that a passenger suffered minor injuries in the fight but was not shot.

The child hit by the car was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Police say they’re looking for three suspects and it’s not clear if there were any other circumstances that led to the shooting just outside downtown Cincinnati.