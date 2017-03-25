MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based lawn and garden company will be the presenting sponsor of a $10 million prize that will be awarded to the team that finds the best way to remove an algae-feeding nutrient from water.

Phosphorus discharge feeds toxic algae.

The Everglades Foundation’s George Barley Water Prize seeks ways to remove phosphorus from fresh water using technology. It must work in warm and cold environments and on large and small scales.

The winner will be named by 2020 and receive $10 million to commercialize the idea.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Marysville-based Scotts Miracle-Gro will sponsor of the prize. The company has also donated more than $1 million through its foundation to the Everglades Foundation.

Scotts has removed phosphorus from its lawn fertilizers.