JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Noted authors visit local high schools next week



Published: Sat, March 25, 2017 @ 2:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Noted authors Tim Seibles and Lynn Lurie will visit local high schools and giving two public readings between Monday and Wednesday.

The authors will visit East High School, Choffin Career & Technical Center, Youngstown Early College and Austintown Fitch High School.

Seibles will present “Morning Where You Are: The Poetry of Tim Seibles,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society. Lurie will join him for a public reading at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Edward Catholic Church. A reception will conclude at the DeBartolo Stadium Club, at noon Wednesday.

For information contact Thomas Welsh, outreach coordinator of the YSU Poetry Center and Etruscan Press, at tom@etruscanpress.org, or 330-792-7936.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes