YOUNGSTOWN — Noted authors Tim Seibles and Lynn Lurie will visit local high schools and giving two public readings between Monday and Wednesday.

The authors will visit East High School, Choffin Career & Technical Center, Youngstown Early College and Austintown Fitch High School.

Seibles will present “Morning Where You Are: The Poetry of Tim Seibles,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society. Lurie will join him for a public reading at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Edward Catholic Church. A reception will conclude at the DeBartolo Stadium Club, at noon Wednesday.

For information contact Thomas Welsh, outreach coordinator of the YSU Poetry Center and Etruscan Press, at tom@etruscanpress.org, or 330-792-7936.