Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who wrapped electrical tape around a dog’s muzzle to stop her from barking has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Media outlets report William Dodson’s sentence Friday represented the state’s maximum for animal cruelty. However, it will run simultaneously with a 15-year sentence on a federal gun charge. Dodson’s treatment of Caitlyn won’t extend his prison time.



Judge Markley Dennis told the 43-year-old North Charleston man, “I wish I could give you more.”

Charleston Animal Society director Aldwin Roman says the sentence still sends a message that animal cruelty won’t be tolerated.

Caitlyn was found in critical condition. The tape cut off blood flow to her tongue.

The case sparked international outrage after photos of Caitlyn’s tightly bound snout spread on social media.