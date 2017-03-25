SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters are rallying at the Jersey shore.

Officials say about 2,000 people turned out for today's event in Seaside Heights, one of several held across the nation. Some anti-Trump protesters also attended, but police say there were no major issues and no arrests.

Borough Mayor Anthony Vaz initially denied the request for a permit to stage the rally on the town's boardwalk, citing concerns about potential clashes with opposing groups. He asked the Trump supporters to move the rally elsewhere.

But it was eventually approved to avoid any potential legal issues.

Many Trump backers carried homemade signs stating their support for him and his policies, while others carried American flags. Many also chanted "Trump" and "lock her up," the latter a reference to Hillary Clinton.