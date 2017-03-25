LIBERTY — After 35 years as executive director of Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries, Michael W. McBride will retire later this spring, having overseen substantial growth in the organization, which is primarily devoted to providing employment and other services to people with disabilities.

Having obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Youngstown State University, McBride joined Goodwill as finance director in April 1978, becoming its executive director in May 1982.

Under McBride’s leadership, the agency’s annual budget soared from about $1.9 million to more than $6 million, with employee payroll growing from $1.2 million to more than $3 million a year.

Under his leadership, the local Goodwill has achieved 12 consecutive accreditations from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com