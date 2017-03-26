CHAMPION — Helping family and friends of drug and alcohol addicts combat the loneliness and isolation, embarrassment and hopelessness they experience was the goal of the “Hope for Recovery from Addiction” forum.

More than 300 people crowded into the Kent State Trumbull Campus educational building at 5:30 p.m. today to hear a recovering addict describe his agonies, the mother of a recovering addict talk about how she got past her guilt and feelings of helplessness, and how they overcame them.

Other speakers were Atty. Rob Kokor, who discussed legal concerns that accompany addicts and their families; Dr. Joseph Sitarik, medical director of Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic, who described the science of addiction; and Karen Vadino, who talked about self-care for the family.

“Tonight is about families,” said Lauren Thorp, director of recovery and youth programs at the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, one of the sponsors of the fifth annual “Hope for Recovery from Addiction” event.

