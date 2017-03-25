JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Agency increases walleye, yellow perch catch for Lake Erie



Published: Sat, March 25, 2017 @ 3:24 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The commission that oversees fishing on Lake Erie is allowing a big increase in the number of walleye and yellow perch that can be caught this year.

The Lake Erie Committee of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission agreed Friday to a 20 percent increase in the total allowable catch for walleye.

The group also increased the total allowable catch for yellow perch by 13 percent.

The limits are for both sport anglers in Ohio, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania along with anglers and commercial operations in Canada.

Cleveland.com reports that excellent spring hatches in 2014 and 2015 are behind the increases.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes