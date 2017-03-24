YOUNGSTOWN — Women and police share quite a history, and it was discussed today in the Community Room of the Covelli Centre as part of a Women’s History Month forum on the history of women police.

Sue Centorame was one of the first women to regularly patrol a beat on the Youngstown Police Department when she was a rookie in 1978. At the time, however, she did not think of herself as a trailblazer – just as someone who had a criminal justice degree and decided to put her degree to use by joining the police department.

“I did it because I thought it was the right thing to do,” Centorame said.

Other speakers at the event included two former city police officers who joined the force the same year Centorame did, former detective sergeants Delphine Baldwin-Casey and Anita Davis.

The main speaker was Sgt. Lindsay Alli of the Columbus Police Department, where she has been an officer for nine years.

