WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump declared it a “great day for American jobs” on Friday as he formally green-lighted the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the $8 billion project to finally be completed.

In a reversal of the Obama administration’s earlier decision, the Trump administration issued a presidential permit enabling Calgary-based TransCanada to build the pipeline. Appearing alongside TransCanada’s CEO in the Oval Office, Trump called it part of a “new era of American energy policy” that he said would lower costs, reduce reliance on foreign oil and create thousands of U.S. jobs.

“It’s going to be an incredible pipeline,” Trump said. “Greatest technology known to man or woman and, frankly, we’re very proud of it.”

He said TransCanada could now build Keystone “with efficiency and with speed” and said the federal government was working out final details “as we speak.”

The decision caps a years-long fight between environmental groups and energy industry advocates over the pipeline’s fate that became a proxy battle over global warming. It marks one of the biggest steps taken to date by the Trump administration to prioritize economic development over environmental concerns.

Two years ago, then-President Barack Obama rejected the pipeline after the State Department determined it was contrary to U.S. interests. Obama said building the pipeline would have undercut U.S. efforts to reach a global climate change deal that was later clinched in Paris.

On Friday, the State Department said Keystone does advance U.S. interests, by improving access to a “dependable supply of crude oil.” In a lengthy report, the State Department alluded to the Paris deal and said now that many other countries have pledged to address climate change, Keystone can proceed without undermining action on global warming.

TransCanada, which first applied for a presidential permit in 2008, called the decision a “significant milestone.”

“We greatly appreciate President Trump’s administration for reviewing and approving this important initiative,” said TransCanada CEO Russ Girling. “We look forward to working with them as we continue to invest in and strengthen North America’s energy infrastructure.”