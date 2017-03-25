WARREN — Prosecutors have no obligation to go on a “fishing expedition” to obtain evidence favorable to a defendant, the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office said in a filing today in the Nasser Hamad aggravated murder case.

Hamad’s attorney asked Judge Ronald Rice to order prosecutors to obtain search warrants to collect evidence from “third parties that are not state agents,” prosecutors said.

Specifically, Atty. Geoffrey Oglesby asked the judge to order prosecutors to obtain evidence from the cell phones, Facebook accounts, computers and other electronic devices for evidence of crimes committed against Hamad by the two people killed and three injured during a confrontation at Hamad’s Howland home Feb. 25.

Hamad, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted aggravated murder in the Feb. 25 shootings at his house on state Route 46 in a dispute that began earlier that day on Facebook.

