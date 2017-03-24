STRUTHERS — Four people were arraigned on felony drug charges today after a raid of The Bowery bar in Struthers on Thursday evening.

Struthers Prosecutor Dominic Leone described the establishment, at 2729 E. Midlothian Blvd., as a site of drug trafficking and said the city is planning to shut the place down.

Struthers residents Michael Major, 51; Rosann Wilson, 47; April Fennell, 41; and Kimberly Procick, 51; appeared in Struthers Municipal Court on charges of drug possession. Major is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Major and Fennel are Bowery employees, according to a Struthers police report.

The Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force raided The Bowery about 8 p.m. Thursday on a warrant through Struthers court.

Struthers police assisted with the operation.

The search yielded a small amount of cocaine that had been packaged for sale and prescription medication, according Lt. Jeff Solic of the task force.

