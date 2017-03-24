JOBS
Ryan conducts town hall in Akron on Saturday



Published: Fri, March 24, 2017 @ 11:27 a.m.

AKRON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will host a town-hall meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Akron’s Student Union Theatre, 303 Carroll St.

Seating is limited and there is no available overflow space, so those wanting to attend should arrive early. The doors open at 1 p.m. Constituents of the 13th Congressional District are invited to discuss matters of importance to them, according to Ryan’s office.

