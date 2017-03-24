Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course announced Friday that it will be increasing the size of its gaming floor, allowing for the addition of 50 new slot machines and bringing the total number of games on the property to 1,030.

The expansion to the gaming floor will also include a high-limit area for guests near the Rodeo Drive gift shop.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday and will conclude in early June. Guests will not experience any interruptions on the gaming floor during that time.

The first eight weeks of the 10-week project will consist of expanding the gaming floor within the current facility, while the final two weeks will focus on the development of the high-limit area.

Some of the new video lottery terminal themes being added to the gaming floor include Lock it Link, Zeus, Son of Kronos, Jackpot Inferno, Gold Bonanza and Buffalo Gold.

Since opening with 850 slot machines in 2014, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley has added nearly 200 additional gaming devices through a previous gaming floor expansion in 2015, as well as a smoking patio expansion in 2016, which added 73 slot machines.