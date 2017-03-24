YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a 49-year-old man was killed and a woman wounded about 6:30 a.m. today in an Atkinson Avenue home.

Police responded to the home and found both victims shot. The woman is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

A news release from Chief Of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn would only identify the man who was killed as the half brother of Javel Bates, who was wounded March 8 in a shooting on Josephine Street and who died this week in the hospital.

If ruled as homicides, both deaths would give the city six homicides for the year, five of them on the East Side.

In 2016, Youngstown had 18 homicides and did not record its sixth homicide until April 3.