Gallery: Poland Principal Slimmed

Dobbins Elementary students raised nearly $11,000 for the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization.

Poland Principal Slimed

By JORDYN GRZELEWSKI

jgrzelewski@vindy.com

POLAND

145,579.

That’s the number of minutes that Dobbins Elementary students read during a 20-day Read-a-Thon.

The kids shattered their goal of 105,000 minutes, as well as the school goal of raising $4,000 to $5,000 from the event.

Instead, students raised nearly $11,000 for the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization, which will help pay for family nights, cultural arts activities, health and wellness programs and more.

The funds might also help the PTO establish a budget for field trips and extracurricular academic programs.

Approximately 50 students read 400 minutes each. Another 30 read more than 1,200 minutes each.

At an assembly Friday, Principal Mike Daley recognized all of them for their efforts. He also handed out special drawing prizes to four lucky students: autographed copies of the brand-new “I Survived” book by children’s author Lauren Tarshis.

“There is one thing you are probably looking forward to the most,” Daley hinted, as the elementary gym hummed with the students’ palpable excitement.

He was referring to the challenge’s much-anticipated reward: Students got to “slime” him.

The group went outside, where a single desk chair sat in the middle of the parking lot, conveniently positioned next to a drain.

Dressed in khakis, a dress shirt, and tie, Daley sat barefoot in the chair and secured his ear plugs. For the next 10 or so minutes, the students who raised the most money from the Read-a-Thon got the chance to dump buckets of thick, oozing slime onto their principal.

Yellow, green, orange, blue, and pink – bucket after bucket was dumped on Daley’s head as he agreeably rotated so every student could get a good look.

“Slime him up!” the crowd chanted.

By the end of it, Daley’s face was coated in a think layer of sludge, and his dress clothes were ruined.

As the kids filtered back inside the school, Daley sat and poured a puddle of multi-colored slime out of his dress-shirt pocket.

“They earned it,” he said.