YOUNGSTOWN — Two Mahoning County state routes will soon be closed for five days in Goshen Township for culvert replacements, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced.

State Route 534 between state Routes 165 and 14 will be closed Monday through Friday. The detour will be Route 165 to Route 14.

From April 10-14, state Route 14 between Pine Lake Road and state Route 14T will be closed. The detour will be Route 14 to state Route 45 to Route 165.

State Route 46 just north of Western Reserve Road in Canfield is closed through mid-April for a culvert replacement. The detour is U.S. Route 62 to Route 165.

On Thursday and Friday, Route 62 between U.S. Route 224 and state Route 446 will be closed for pavement repairs in Canfield. The detour will be Route 224 to Route 446.

In Youngstown, from Monday through Friday, the exit ramp from Route 62 eastbound to Himrod Avenue will be closed for concrete pavement repairs. A detour will be posted.

In Trumbull County, Interstate 80 westbound between Salt Springs Road and the Mahoning County line has various daily lane restrictions for noise barrier wall installation through mid-April.