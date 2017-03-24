YOUNGSTOWN — Mitchell Joseph of Joseph Co. International isn't just building another plant in Youngstown;New he's building a beverage technology center on the East Side.

The center will be a bottling center and a place where the company's self-chilling can technology comes to life.

"This [technology] is the holy grail of the beverage industry," he said. "It's gonna bring a lot of pride to the City of Youngstown."

Joseph provided an update on the $20 million project this morning at the Stambaugh Auditorium for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber's "Good Morning, Youngstown" event.

The project includes the construction of multiple buildings along Lane Avenue in Youngstown at the site where Joseph's great-grandfather started a bottling company back in 1921.

Today, Joseph announced that the company is also purchasing the Watson Terminal on the East Side to have access to rail.

Joseph said other major Youngstown announcements from his company will come later this year.