McConnell disappointed about GOP health bill



Published: Fri, March 24, 2017 @ 6:34 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is offering little hope that a failed Republican health-care bill can be revived anytime soon.

The Kentucky Republican says in a statement that "Obamacare is failing the American people" and says he appreciates the efforts of House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump to keep a Republican promise to try to repeal and replace the health care law.

McConnell says he shares their "disappointment that this effort came up short."

GOP leaders pulled their repeal bill off the House floor today after it became clear the measure would fail badly. It was a stunning defeat for the new president after he demanded a Friday vote on the legislation.

