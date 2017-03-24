JOBS
Markets Right Now: US stocks are higher in early trading



Published: Fri, March 24, 2017 @ 9:56 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Chipmaker Micron Technology surged 11 percent in early trading Friday after reporting results that were much better than analysts were expecting.

Investors were keeping a close eye on Washington, where a vote was expected later in the day on the Republican-backed health care reform bill.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,351.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,695. The Nasdaq composite gained 26 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,843.

