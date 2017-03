BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ANDERSON, SHERRY L 4/19/1962 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Domestic Violence

BROOKS, RAYMOND D II 2/22/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

BURLEY, LOUIS T 7/1/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

CHISE, ROBERT ALAN JR MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

CLAYTON, NORMAN EUGENE JR 5/22/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



COLLINS, ELLIOT LOGAN 1/23/1997 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

COLLINS, JONNISE S 6/10/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Endangering Children



CRAFT, JA BRAYAH CRYSHELL THOMKINS 8/8/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



CROFT, TAMIKA 2/1/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



CRUZ, LUIS D 3/7/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

CUBERO ROSADO, CEASAR E CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Operation Vehicle At Stop Signs



DAVIS, MARQUINN 3/26/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. WITNESSES MAY BE COMPELLED TO TESTIFY



DUFFY, JACQUELINE T 6/2/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension



FLEMING, FRANKLIN D JR BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Robbery

FRUSH, BRANDON 3/1/1999 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault



GLAY, MITCHELL LEE 5/17/1988 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Burglary

HARRIS, WILLIAM DONALD ARTHUR 2/20/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property



HASKINS, KATRINA MONIQUE YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

HAWTHORNE, ANTONIO YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Breaking and Entering

HAYES, CRYSTAL L 2/5/1981 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Dog Ordinance



KALASKY, JAMES F 5/23/1949 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



KOBY, JONAH M 4/27/1981 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



LAPIERRE, BRYCE WILLIAM 7/30/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene



LASTER, ADARRELL D 6/15/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension) MAULDIN, DOROTHY 8/5/1957 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Domestic Violence



MCCULLOUGH, KARL H 3/26/1962 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



MILLER, HILLARY R 2/19/1991 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



MINCY, ANTHONY TYRONE JR MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

MORGAN, MARCUS J 4/1/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



NUBY, TIMESHA 1/29/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



PARKER, DANIEL ROBERT 8/2/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



RUSHTON, AMBER MARSHAE YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Seat Belt Required



STORES, CARL 2/17/1958 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



WHITE, JARED PAUL 1/29/1987 WASHINGTONVILLE Endangering Children

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALFORD, RUDOLPH RICHARD 4/20/1951 3/20/2017 BONDED OUT



ANDREI, HEATHER L 9/13/1983 3/20/2017 BONDED OUT



BARWICK, WILLIAM BRUCE 7/11/1952 3/21/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BUNCH, KIRK BRIAN 4/6/1971 3/23/2017 BONDED OUT



CHEIRS, TONY C 12/10/1962 3/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



COCHRANE, RICHARD JAMES 2/4/1994 2/24/2017 BONDED OUT



CROOKSTON, NICHOLAS P 2/4/1988 3/2/2017 TIME SERVED



GRABAN, BRUCE JAMES 8/9/1984 3/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HOLLINGSWORTH, BRIAN LEE 1/12/1966 3/16/2017 TIME SERVED



JOHNSON, MELVIN EDWARD JR 10/29/1984 6/8/2015 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KISTLER, RALPH R IV 9/30/1988 3/14/2017 TIME SERVED



MITCHELL, TEANISHA S 11/1/1978 3/18/2017 BONDED OUT

PRIETO, JEVON P 3/4/1983 2/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



REYNOLDS, COURTNEY J 4/10/1983 3/5/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RIVERA, SERGIO R 5/8/1984 1/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SNEED, PAMELA MAUREEN 10/26/1962 3/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WARREN, VIVIAN E 3/29/1967 3/23/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



WEBER, KYLE JUSTIN 9/19/1988 3/22/2017 RELEASED