AUSTINTOWN — Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course officially announced today that it will be increasing the size of its gaming floor, allowing for the addition of 50 new slot machines and bringing the total number of games on the property to 1,030.

The expansion to the gaming floor will also include a high-limit area for guests near the Rodeo Drive gift shop.

Construction is scheduled to begin on March 27, 2017 and will conclude in early June. Guests will not experience any interruptions on the gaming floor during that time.