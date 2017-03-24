JOBS
« News Home

Doctor awaits sentencing after plea in prescription case



Published: Fri, March 24, 2017 @ 12:28 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Canfield doctor entered an Alford plea today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges he sold prescription drugs illegally.

Judge R Scott Krichbaum accepted pleas of guilty from William Paloski, 74, to five fifth degree felony drug charges and eight first degree misdemeanor drug charges.

Paloski was charged in February in a 78-count indictment charging him with writing the illegal prescriptions from 2012-2015.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

The state will recommend probation at sentencing.

Paloski also agreed to forfeit an SUV, $250,000 cash, firearms, a building and his medical license for three years.

An Alford plea means a defendant maintains their innocence but concedes there is enough evidence that a reasonable person could believe they are guilty.

