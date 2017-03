BOARDMAN

Boardman Gridiron Club will host its annual Arts and Crafts Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boardman High School, 7777 Glenwood Ave. Admission is free.

The Gridiron Club raises money to support the football team and cheerleading squad.

For information, visit the Boardman Gridiron Club Arts and Crafts Show Facebook page or the Boardman Gridiron Club Facebook page.