GREENFORD — If a dog is outdoors in subzero temperatures, yet its companion provided a doghouse as a buffer to keep the animal out of cold, is that a violation of the law?
It depends on the totality of the circumstances, an expert in animal-rights laws says.
“The issue is not ‘What is shelter,’ but what is sufficient shelter that is lawful,” Atty. J. Jeffrey Holland explained.
For example, a circumstance in which a small dog with little fur is in a doghouse without insulation on a 5-degree day could easily rise to the level of cruelty or neglect.
On the other hand, a situation in which large, thick-furred animal in the same weather conditions is found in a shelter that is insulated likely would not, Holland said during an Animal Cruelty Investigation Training workshop this afternoon.
Close to 100 law-enforcement personnel, lawyers, humane agents, dog wardens and others attended the educational seminar at Angels for Animals Inc. in Green Township.
