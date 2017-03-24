YOUNGSTOWN — Students and faculty from Youngstown State University were honored tonight for their contributions to diversity and inclusion in the Youngstown community at the Diversity Leadership Recognition Dinner at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Bryan Bautista, a semifinalist on NBC’s “The Voice: Season 10,” spoke and performed.

Karen Larwin, an associate professor in YSU’s educational foundations department, was recognized for her campus leadership. Larwin works with the Ohio Commission on Minority Health and incorporated real-world examples from the commission’s work in her teaching at the university.

Jaietta Jackson, a communication instructor at YSU, was also honored for her leadership. She teaches multiculturalism and intercultural communication at the university and works with multicultural groups – like the Youngstown Think Tank and the Minority Alumni Council at Cardinal Mooney – throughout the city.

Jackson said she appreciates the acknowledgement, but said her hard work was a result of her deep passion for promoting cultural understanding and diversity, and that she didn’t work for the accolades.

