WASHINGTON (AP) — Abandoning negotiations, President Donald Trump demanded a make-or-break vote on health care legislation in the House, threatening to leave "Obamacare" in place and move on to other issues if Friday's vote fails.

The risky move, part gamble and part threat, was presented to GOP lawmakers behind closed doors tonight after a long and intense day that saw a planned vote on the health care bill scrapped as the legislation remained short of votes amid cascading negotiations among conservative lawmakers, moderates and others.

At the end of it the president had had enough and was ready to vote and move on, whatever the result, Trump's budget director Mick Mulvaney told lawmakers.

"'Negotiations are over, we'd like to vote tomorrow and let's get this done for the American people.' That was it," Rep. Duncan Hunter of California said as he left the meeting, summarizing Mulvaney's message to lawmakers.

"Let's vote," White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said as he walked out.

"For seven and a half years we have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law because it's collapsing and it's failing families, and tomorrow we're proceeding," House Speaker Paul Ryan said, then walked off without answering as reporters demanded to know whether the bill had the votes to pass.

The outcome of Friday's vote was impossible to predict. Both conservative and moderate lawmakers had claimed the bill lacked votes after a long day of talks.

But the White House appeared ready to gamble that the prospect of failing to repeal former President Barack Obama's health law, after seven years of promising to do exactly that, would force lawmakers into the "yes" column.

"It's done tomorrow. Or 'Obamacare' stays," said Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., a top Trump ally in the House.