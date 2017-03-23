YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Postal Service will have a public meeting at city council chambers at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss the proposed relocation of the North Side retail mail services.

The North Side retail mail services are currently located at 1716 Guadalupe Ave. USPS will outline the need for the relocation of this retail location at the meeting.

For questions, call David M. Wolfe, Real Estate Implementation Specialist at 336-665-2819.