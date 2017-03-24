JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trump picks businessman for ambassador to Japan



Published: Thu, March 23, 2017 @ 10:41 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has selected a private equity founder for U.S. ambassador to Japan.

William Francis Hagerty IV is the co-founder of a private equity firm based in suburban Chicago, Hagerty Peterson and Co.

He began his career with the Boston Consulting Group in 1984 and spent three years in Japan managing the firm's business with Western clients throughout Japan and Asia.

In its announcement of Trump's selection, the White House says Hagerty served as chief executive and the board of directors of companies with "extensive operations in Asia and Europe."

Hagerty has served as Tennessee's secretary for trade and commerce. During his tenure, the White House says Tennessee led the nation in foreign direct investment, 60 percent of which came from Japan.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes