YOUNGSTOWN — The planned construction of the new $10 million Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley on a 17.5-acre site at South Side Park will definitely occur, with any fundraising shortfall to be made up later this year through a bank mortgage, the mission’s director said today.

Ground is to be broken this year, with the new building’s opening next year coinciding with the mission’s 125th anniversary, said Jim Echement, mission executive director.

To date, $6.75 million has been raised for the project from a combination of private donations, tax credits and Federal Home Loan Bank grants, he said.

Echement appeared Thursday on the Louie Free show on Vindy Talk Radio to discuss the mission and its future.

The new mission will replace the current cramped mission building, which features an emergency shelter and dining room in a 1930-vintage former YMCA at 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“We’re stressing the old building we’re in right now every day that we’re in it, and we need to get this started so that we can get out of there before there’s a disaster,” of facility failure, Echement said.

