BROOKFIELD — About 50 people attended a rally in the township center today to protest two injection wells proposed for north and west of the Wyngate Manor manufactured home community off state Route 7.

Several Wyngate residents attended, but two men living in homes just north of the proposed site on Merwin Chase Road were the most vocal opponents.

Jim Hennessy has collected more than 500 signatures on petitions asking the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to deny Highland Field Services a permit to construct the wells.

His next-door neighbor, Bill Sawtelle, told reporters he fears the extra traffic on Route 7 close to the Wyngate Manor access road could hamper the ability of safety vehicles to get to residents.

Another concern is property values, which he believes will drop.

Injection wells, which are under the control of the ODNR, force wastewater from the gas and oil industry deep underground as a means of disposal.