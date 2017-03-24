JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Protesters rally against 2 injection wells in Brookfield



Published: Thu, March 23, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

BROOKFIELD — About 50 people attended a rally in the township center today to protest two injection wells proposed for north and west of the Wyngate Manor manufactured home community off state Route 7.

Several Wyngate residents attended, but two men living in homes just north of the proposed site on Merwin Chase Road were the most vocal opponents.

Jim Hennessy has collected more than 500 signatures on petitions asking the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to deny Highland Field Services a permit to construct the wells.

His next-door neighbor, Bill Sawtelle, told reporters he fears the extra traffic on Route 7 close to the Wyngate Manor access road could hamper the ability of safety vehicles to get to residents.

Another concern is property values, which he believes will drop.

Injection wells, which are under the control of the ODNR, force wastewater from the gas and oil industry deep underground as a means of disposal.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes